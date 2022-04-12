Birthday Club
Affidavit: Officers find 60 grams of synthetic drugs during arrest

Charles Hardin.
Charles Hardin.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after officers were called to a domestic violence situation Monday evening.

Officers were told that the suspect was still on scene in the 1000 block of West Franklin Street.

Police say they saw the suspect, 57-year-old Charles Hardin, coming out of a building.

Officers say as they approached him, they saw two knives sticking out of his pocket.

According to the affidavit, Hardin was eventually placed in handcuffs after resisting officers.

While searching him, officers say they found a total of 60 grams of a synthetic narcotic that also tested positive for fentanyl.

As they continued searching Hardin, they say he started kicking officers.

Hardin was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing a list of charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

