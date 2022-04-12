Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

62 unit affordable housing development open in Evansville

Central Lofts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Central Lofts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony(City of Evansville)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined other local leaders to cut the ribbon for the Grand Opening of Central Lofts, a 62 unit affordable housing development in the former YMCA building at 203 NW 5th St.

Officials say the historic YMCA building originally opened in 1914, and many of its original features were retained and reimagined through the rehabilitation of the building.

They say Federal Historic Tax Credits were used, and $11.5 million in Rental Housing Tax Credits from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will ensure its long-term affordability. City officials say Evansville was a major financial partner as well by providing project based TIF funds.

They say Central Lofts is part of a larger visions to redevelop the former YMCA site, which included the constriction of the new downtown YMCA in 2019.

“The Grand Opening of Central Lofts demonstrates the commitment of the city and its partners to affordable housing and the preservation and redevelopment of Downtown Evansville,” said Mayor Winnecke. “Through public private partnerships with AP Development and others, great things are happening for the City of Evansville and its residents.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Tate
Man charged in Deputy Riley’s death accused of attempted jail break
David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
EVSC adjust start time for elementary schools beginning next school year
Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home.
Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home

Latest News

Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visiting Tell City Wednesday
Dylan Birdwell
Man reaches plea agreement after deadly crash in Evansville
Fire on Ashland Ave. in Owensboro
1 person hurt, dog killed in Owensboro fire
Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 61 cases over past week