62 unit affordable housing development open in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined other local leaders to cut the ribbon for the Grand Opening of Central Lofts, a 62 unit affordable housing development in the former YMCA building at 203 NW 5th St.

Officials say the historic YMCA building originally opened in 1914, and many of its original features were retained and reimagined through the rehabilitation of the building.

They say Federal Historic Tax Credits were used, and $11.5 million in Rental Housing Tax Credits from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will ensure its long-term affordability. City officials say Evansville was a major financial partner as well by providing project based TIF funds.

They say Central Lofts is part of a larger visions to redevelop the former YMCA site, which included the constriction of the new downtown YMCA in 2019.

“The Grand Opening of Central Lofts demonstrates the commitment of the city and its partners to affordable housing and the preservation and redevelopment of Downtown Evansville,” said Mayor Winnecke. “Through public private partnerships with AP Development and others, great things are happening for the City of Evansville and its residents.”

