Work Zone Awareness Week signaling start of construction season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s national Work Zone Awareness Week.

It signals the start of construction season, and Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to slow down when they are approaching construction sites.

Crews say last year alone, more than 20 people died in work zone crashes. Aside from slowing down, crews says drivers should not be distracted and be patient in work zones.

”We kind of have to get out of this road rage mentality. Where whenever we see orange barrels or whenever we have any inconvenience on the road ways that it makes us angry. Sometimes we just have to accept that there is going to be work. There’s going to be road work in order to keep our roads driveable,” said Jason Tiller with INDOT.

Tiller says the main objective of this week is to not only keep workers safe, but to keep drivers safe as well.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.