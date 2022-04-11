Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Work Zone Awareness Week signaling start of construction season

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s national Work Zone Awareness Week.

It signals the start of construction season, and Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to slow down when they are approaching construction sites.

Crews say last year alone, more than 20 people died in work zone crashes. Aside from slowing down, crews says drivers should not be distracted and be patient in work zones.

”We kind of have to get out of this road rage mentality. Where whenever we see orange barrels or whenever we have any inconvenience on the road ways that it makes us angry. Sometimes we just have to accept that there is going to be work. There’s going to be road work in order to keep our roads driveable,” said Jason Tiller with INDOT.

Tiller says the main objective of this week is to not only keep workers safe, but to keep drivers safe as well.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
The long-standing rivalry between firefighters and police officers came to blows for charity.
‘Guns and Hoses’ hits the Tri-State, leaving community-wide impact for 14th year
ISP: Driver arrested after handgun, multiple syringes found in vehicle
ISP: Driver arrested after handgun, multiple syringes found in vehicle
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

USI and Sullivan University announce new Doctor of Pharmacy pathway agreement
Evansville City Finance Committee meets to discuss dividing up Community Grant funds
Arson report made for another Evansville garage fire
Arson report made for another Evansville garage fire
Work Zone Awareness Week signaling start of construction season
Work Zone Awareness Week signaling start of construction season