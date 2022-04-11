W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival announces lineup
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The 2022 lineup for the 31st Annual W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival has been released.
Officials say red beans and rice, the deep tunes of a saxophone, and java shakes are all set to make their return to Audubon Mill Park Wednesday, June 15 through Saturday, June 18.
They say the W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival has grown into a heritage event for the Henderson community and is widely known across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and beyond.
Wednesday - June 15th
5:00 p.m. - Blues 4 U
7:00 p.m. - Ally Venable
9:00 p.m. - Ghost Town Blues Band
Thursday-June 16th
4:00 p.m. - Heath & Molly
5:30 p.m. - Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers
8:00 p.m. - Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Friday - June 17th
12:00 p.m. - Boscoe France
1:30 p.m. –Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen
3:00 p.m. - The Cold Stares
5:00 p.m. - King Solomon Hicks
7:00 p.m. – Nick Moss Bond
9:00 p.m. – Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia (Blood Brothers)
Saturday - June 18th
12:00 a.m. – Amelia Eisenhauer
1:30 p.m. – Ghalia Volt
3:00 p.m. – Kat RIggins
5:00 p.m. – Eddie 9V
7:00 p.m. – Sugaray Rayford
9:00 p.m. - Ronnie Baker Brooks
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.