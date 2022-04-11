Birthday Club
W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival announces lineup

Sights, sounds from the W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Fest
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The 2022 lineup for the 31st Annual W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival has been released.

Officials say red beans and rice, the deep tunes of a saxophone, and java shakes are all set to make their return to Audubon Mill Park Wednesday, June 15 through Saturday, June 18.

They say the W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival has grown into a heritage event for the Henderson community and is widely known across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and beyond.

Wednesday - June 15th

5:00 p.m. - Blues 4 U

7:00 p.m. - Ally Venable

9:00 p.m. - Ghost Town Blues Band

Thursday-June 16th

4:00 p.m. - Heath & Molly

5:30 p.m. - Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

8:00 p.m. - Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Friday - June 17th

12:00 p.m. - Boscoe France

1:30 p.m. –Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen

3:00 p.m. - The Cold Stares

5:00 p.m. - King Solomon Hicks

7:00 p.m. – Nick Moss Bond

9:00 p.m. – Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia (Blood Brothers)

Saturday - June 18th

12:00 a.m. – Amelia Eisenhauer

1:30 p.m. – Ghalia Volt

3:00 p.m. – Kat RIggins

5:00 p.m. – Eddie 9V

7:00 p.m. – Sugaray Rayford

9:00 p.m. - Ronnie Baker Brooks

