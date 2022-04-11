USI and Sullivan University announce new Doctor of Pharmacy pathway agreement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana and the Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences have announced a Doctor of Pharmacy pathway agreement.

They say this will allow students to receive a degree in a timelier and more affordable timeframe than the traditional path.

Under the newly announced pathway agreement, eligible undergraduate students at USI who have completed three years of all prerequisite courses in biology, chemistry or biochemistry can go into the program at Sullivan University.

Upon completion of specific PharmD courses at SU, credits will be transferred back to USI so students can be granted their Bachelor of Science degree.

