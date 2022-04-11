USI Men’s Golf wins Blazer Memorial Tournament in Ohio

URBANA, OH. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf use an incredible second round to earn their second victory of the spring at the Bill Blazer Memorial in Urbana, Ohio at the Urbana Country Club. The Screaming Eagles shot an outstanding 286 (-2) in Round Two to outlast Grand Valley State University. USI also had all five golfers finish in the top 20 while having three finish in the top 10, all five also shot even-par or better in round two.

Junior Zach Williams (Mt. Vernon, Illinois) led the way for the Eagles finishing in fourth after carding a 143 (-1) on the tournament, shooting 72-71. Williams went into Round Two tied for first overall, he also finished with the second lowest score on par-5s (-5). Freshman Nathan Hoss (Evansville, Indiana) finished right behind his Eagle teammate, carding a 144 (E), finishing in fifth after shooting 73-71. Hoss also finished with an even-par score on all par-3s on the tournament, tied for first. USI wasn’t done there, senior Matthew Kingston (Springfield, Nebraska) rounded out the top 10 finishers for the Eagles. Kingston finished in seventh after carding a 146 (+2), shooting 74-72. He would also finish with the second-best average score on par-4s, shooting even on the tournament.

USI stayed red hot the entire tournament, freshman Jason Bannister (Laguna Niguel, California) finished tied for 11th after carding a 148 (+4), shooting 76-72. Bannister was also one of just eight golfers to record an eagle in the tournament. Sophomore Jace Day (Bloomington, Indiana) finished off the two-day tournament for the Eagles, finishing tied for 20th after carding a 150 (+6), shooting 78-72. Day had an incredible two days, leading the entire tournament in total pars with 28. USI as a team finished in first in average par-3 score, 3.20 (+8), as well as first in average par-4 score, 4.15 (+15). The Eagles also led the field in total pars made with 120.

UP NEXT FOR USI:

USI will be back in action on April 15 to 17 as they head to Indianapolis, Indiana to compete in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships at Broadmoor Country Club.

