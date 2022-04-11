Birthday Club
UE Softball drops final game at Illinois State

Redbirds sweep series over Aces
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning, the University of Evansville softball team rallied to tie the game at 2-2 before a walk-off hit gave Illinois State a 3-2 win in Sunday’s series finale.

Following a scoreless two innings to begin the game, Delainey Bryant opened the scoring with a solo home run in the third.  The Redbirds added a second run and continued to threaten, loading the bases with no out, but Izzy Vetter limited the damage while Hannah Hood made a spectacular inning-ending grab for the third out.

In the fifth, the Purple Aces got going when Zoe Frossard led off with a walk.  After stealing second, she would advance to third on a Mackenzie McFeron single.  Jessica Fehr got UE on the board with a sacrifice fly to center for the second out.  That brought Alyssa Barela to the plate, who faced a 1-2 count, but drove the next pitch to right field for a single to tie the game.

Things remained knotted at 2-2 until the bottom of the seventh.  When ISU hit a walk-off single with two outs to clinch a 3-2 victory.  Vetter allowed the three runs on five hits, but walked nine batters in the contest.  UE finished the day with five hits with McFeron accounting for three.

UE is home this weekend for a 3-game set versus Missouri State.  Because of it being Easter weekend, the series opens with a doubleheader on Friday at noon before a noon game on Saturday at Cooper Stadium.

