UE changing COVID-19 policy following decline in new cases

By Monica Watkins and Bernado Malone
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has changed some of their COVID policies.

Effective April 11, the university says they will remove the COVID-19 banner and dashboard from their website. However, they say the Coronavirus webpage is still accessible at the bottom of their webpage’s menu.

Officials with the university say the change comes as COVID-19 cases have declined in the area.

Officials also say they will no longer be conducting contact tracing for students.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

