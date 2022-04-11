Traffic Alerts this week in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Hancock County, crews will be replacing cross drains starting Tuesday.

The first closure starts at Goering Road to Kentucky 144 and the intersection of Kentucky 1700.

Other closures include that intersection to Hawesville Easton Road..

Those closures happen from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday.

Traffic can’t get through the work zone, but home owners and schools buses will have access.

