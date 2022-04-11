Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Traffic Alerts this week in Hancock Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Hancock County, crews will be replacing cross drains starting Tuesday.

The first closure starts at Goering Road to Kentucky 144 and the intersection of Kentucky 1700.

Other closures include that intersection to Hawesville Easton Road..

Those closures happen from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday.

Traffic can’t get through the work zone, but home owners and schools buses will have access.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
The long-standing rivalry between firefighters and police officers came to blows for charity.
‘Guns and Hoses’ hits the Tri-State, leaving community-wide impact for 14th year
ISP: Driver arrested after handgun, multiple syringes found in vehicle
ISP: Driver arrested after handgun, multiple syringes found in vehicle
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

Area tourism officials preparing for 2024 total eclipse
Area tourism officials preparing for 2024 total eclipse
Jasper woman accused of driving while twice the legal alcohol limit
Jasper woman accused of driving while twice the legal alcohol limit
Gregory Galka
EPD employee in court Monday
Garage fire on N. Fares
Garage catches fire on N. Fares in Evansville
Smothers Park in Owensboro
Smothers Park playground closed for 3 weeks