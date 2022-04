HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert near the Hendreson Daviess County line.

Those who use the Audubon Parkway should look out for work on the bridge over the Green River.

Crews are inspecting it from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

You can expect to see lane restrictions in the west and eastbound lanes.

