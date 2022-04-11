Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Springfield sweeps USI Baseball for Second Straight Day

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball dropped a second-straight doubleheader to #28(ABCA)/#18 (NCBWA) University of Illinois Springfield, 9-1 and 6-2, Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles are 13-17 overall and 2-6 in the GLVC, while Illinois Springfield is 24-6 overall, 5-3 in the league.    

Game 1:

USI could not overcome a four-run first inning by Illinois Springfield and dropped the opening game Sunday, 9-1. The Stars scored four in the first, one in the fourth, and four more in the sixth before settling for the 9-1 win. 

The Eagles scored their only run of the game in the seventh when junior center fielder Evan Kahre (Evansville, Indiana) crossed the plate on a Stars’ error. USI was only able to muster three hits in Sunday’s seven-inning contest. 

On the mound, sophomore right-hander Parker Maddox (Columbus, Indiana) did not get out of the first and took the loss. Maddox (0-3) allowed three runs on two walks and a hit batter. 

Game 2:

The Eagles tried to rebound in the nightcap to salvage a victory in the series, but came up short, 6-2. 

USI junior catcher Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) put the Eagles out in front, 1-0, with his sixth home run of the season. The Stars, however, responded with a pair of tallies in the bottom half of the frame to grab a 2-1 advantage. 

The Eagles knotted the score at 2-2 in the third when McNew struck again with an RBI-single to score junior right fielder Ren Tachioka (Japan). The score would remain tied at 2-2 until the sixth when the Stars regained the lead for good, 3-2, and sealed their win with a three-run seventh. 

USI junior right-hander Garrett Welch (New Castle, Indiana) started and got the loss in the nightcap. Welch (1-3) threw 5.2 strong innings before giving way in the sixth, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk. The junior also struck out six in the start. 

Up Next for the Eagles:

The Eagles come home to the friendly surroundings of the USI Baseball Field next week for a five-game homestand, beginning Wednesday when they host Oakland City University for a 6 p.m. single game. 

USI leads the all-time series with the Mighty Oaks, 88-11, and have not hosted Oakland City since 2019. The Eagles have won seven-of-the-last-10 match-ups, including the 7-1 win in the 2019 campaign. 

Oakland City, currently, is 20-16 and will complete a three-game series with Midway University and hosts Kentucky State University, Tuesday, before visiting the Eagles. 

USI returns to GLVC action and concludes the homestand with a four-game set with Truman State University. The Eagles hold an 8-7 all-time series lead over the Bulldogs, winning three-of-the-last-four, including the last meeting, 20-1, in 2019. 

Truman State is 13-20 this spring, 3-5 in the GLVC, and had a bye this weekend in the GLVC. The Bulldogs come to USI on a three-game losing streak and is 5-5 in the last 10 games.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
Chadrick Royal
ISP: Evansville man arrested after overnight chase in Mt. Vernon
Traffic fully reopens following crash on Hwy 66
Traffic fully reopens following crash on Hwy 66
Memorial junior touching lives across the sports world, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo
Memorial junior touching lives across the sports world, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo

Latest News

USI Softball
Eagles Softball stays red-hot, with another Weekend Sweep
Aces softball
UE Softball drops final game at Illinois State
Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
USI Men’s Golf wins Blazer Memorial Tournament in Ohio
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records