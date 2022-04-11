Birthday Club
Pacific Gas & Electric to pay more than $55 million to avoid prosecution for California wildfires

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major wildfires started by its aging power lines in Northern California, prosecutors announced Monday.

PG&E does not admit wrongdoing in the two settlements reached with prosecutors for last year’s Dixie Fire — one of the largest wildfires in California’s history — and the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. The deals expedite damages payments to the hundreds of people whose homes were destroyed.

PG&E also will submit to five years of oversight by an independent monitor similar to the supervision it faced during five years of criminal probation after it was convicted for misconduct that contributed to its natural gas explosion that killed eight people in 2010.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

