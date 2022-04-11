Birthday Club
Man charged in Deputy Riley’s death accused of attempted jail break

Ray Tate
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley then continuing a crime spree in Illinois and Missouri is now accused of trying to escape jail.

Officials with the Jefferson County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office say it happened during the early morning hours Sunday.

They say correctional officers discovered Ray Tate had gotten out of his cell and was attempting to escape the facility. They say he was taken into custody without incident or injury.

Officials say the jail was already on night shift lockdown status when Tate was apprehended, so deputies and officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department set up an exterior perimeter of the Justice Center while there was a head count and security check.

Officials say no other detainees were involved.

They say Tate discovered a way to get out of his cell, due to a flaw in the original construction of the Justice Center. They say that flaw has been discovered in only three specialty cells, and corrections are being made. Other jails with similar construction are being notified.

Officials say during Tate’s escape attempt, jail property was damaged at several locations.

Tate has pleaded guilty to Deputy Riley’s murder.

His sentencing is set for April 22.

