Man accused of stealing copper in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man is in jail, accused of stealing copper from Greenville Recycling.

Police say Daniel Ray Phillips, of McLean County, stole the copper only to turn around and sell it to another recycling center.

Greenville Recycling reported two burglaries in the last two weeks.

Early Monday morning, police say they found Phillips hiding in a portable toilet.

He was arrested and is now facing several charges including burglary.

