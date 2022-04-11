Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Jasper woman accused of driving while twice the legal alcohol limit

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a woman was arrested for drunk driving, but they say she was two times the legal limit.

They say 31-year-old Breanna Christmon was driving on Highway 231, and believed she had a suspended license.

Officers say she showed signs of being drunk.

They took her to the hospital where they say her blood alcohol level was point-three-zero.

Cristmon was taken to jail but has since been released.

Jasper woman accused of driving while twice the legal alcohol limit
Jasper woman accused of driving while twice the legal alcohol limit

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
The long-standing rivalry between firefighters and police officers came to blows for charity.
‘Guns and Hoses’ hits the Tri-State, leaving community-wide impact for 14th year
ISP: Driver arrested after handgun, multiple syringes found in vehicle
ISP: Driver arrested after handgun, multiple syringes found in vehicle
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

Area tourism officials preparing for 2024 total eclipse
Area tourism officials preparing for 2024 total eclipse
Gregory Galka
EPD employee in court Monday
Garage fire on N. Fares
Garage catches fire on N. Fares in Evansville
Smothers Park in Owensboro
Smothers Park playground closed for 3 weeks