Jasper woman accused of driving while twice the legal alcohol limit
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a woman was arrested for drunk driving, but they say she was two times the legal limit.
They say 31-year-old Breanna Christmon was driving on Highway 231, and believed she had a suspended license.
Officers say she showed signs of being drunk.
They took her to the hospital where they say her blood alcohol level was point-three-zero.
Cristmon was taken to jail but has since been released.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.