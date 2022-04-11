Jasper woman accused of driving while twice the legal alcohol limit

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a woman was arrested for drunk driving, but they say she was two times the legal limit.

They say 31-year-old Breanna Christmon was driving on Highway 231, and believed she had a suspended license.

Officers say she showed signs of being drunk.

They took her to the hospital where they say her blood alcohol level was point-three-zero.

Cristmon was taken to jail but has since been released.

