Former Ind. Senator pleads guilty to campaign finance violation and lying to FBI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers says Darryl Brent Waltz, 48, of Greenwood, Indiana, pled guilty in federal court Monday to two felonies: making and receiving conduit contributions, and making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Officials say Waltz faces up to five years in prison for each offense. His sentencing will be at a later date.

Trial for the other man charged in the case, John S. Keeler, is scheduled to begin on April 18, 2022.

Waltz served in the Indiana State Senate from 2005 to 2017, representing southern Marion County and northern Johnson County.

