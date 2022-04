EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters responded to a fire garage on the 1400 block of East Walnut Street on Sunday night, according to dispatch.

Officials say the fire broke out at around 9 p.m.

We are told the building is a duplex, and the fire was put out quickly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.