Evansville City Finance Committee meets to discuss dividing up Community Grant funds

(14 News)
By Tamar Sher and Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s City Finance Committee met to determine how they’ll divvy-up the new Community Grant funding.

The committee is in charge of dispersing $3.5 million in grant funding to social service organizations.

Monday afternoon, organization leaders pitched their funding needs to the committee. Many of them noted their struggles over the past few years were due to the pandemic, and how crucial funding is for their projects.

They addressed specifically how they intend to use the proposed money.

City Council president, Zac Heronemus said the proposed funding will go towards organizations that primarily focus on homeless services and/or housing.

”This is a tremendous boon to our emergency shelter network,” Heronemus said. “It primarily funds a vast majority of it, including domestic violence services in the community. It funds or seeds housing projects that are important, and those vary year in and year out. And that sets a great baseline for homeless services and housing services collectively throughout our community.”

The finance committee is meeting now to discuss the proposed allocations.

They will announce the specific approvals in the City Council meeting later Monday night.

Our 14 News reporter, Tamar Sher will have updates tonight.

