EPD employee in court Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Police Department employee is set to be in court Monday.

Records show 57-year-old Gregory Galka is facing 12 counts of child molesting.

Officiers say Galka has been a civilian I.T. employee with the department since August of last year. He’s been on administrative leave after his arrest a couple of weeks ago.

Court records show Galka is out of jail after posting a $5,000 bond. There is also a no contact order with the alleged victim.

We’ll let you know what happens during his court appearance.

Gregory Galka (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

