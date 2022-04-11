Birthday Club
EPD employee in court Monday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Police Department employee is set to be in court Monday.

Records show 57-year-old Gregory Galka is facing 12 counts of child molesting.

Officiers say Galka has been a civilian I.T. employee with the department since August of last year. He’s been on administrative leave after his arrest a couple of weeks ago.

Court records show Galka is out of jail after posting a $5,000 bond. There is also a no contact order with the alleged victim.

We’ll let you know what happens during his court appearance.

Gregory Galka
Gregory Galka(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

