EPD Chief shares thoughts on Biden ‘ghost gun’ regulations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Biden announced new rules to crack down on “ghost guns.”

Ghost guns are homemade firearms without serial numbers that have been turning up at crime scenes across the country.

These guns are made with at-home kits that are sold online or sometimes they’re 3D printed.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says that there is nothing illegal about building your own firearm.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin explains that if it’s just pieces of a gun, then it really isn’t a gun, so that’s why it’s legal for at-home gun kits to be sold.

For years, no background check or license has been required to purchase the individual pieces, but now President Biden is changing that.

It is now required that each individual piece of a gun that comes in a kit be licensed and include serial numbers.

The president also is changing the definition of a firearm.

Now , the rule states that individual parts and unfinished pieces of a gun are also considered a firearm.

Before a kit can be purchased, a background check is now required and if that ghost gun is sold to a pawn shop after its assembled, the dealer is required to put a serial number on it.

Chief Bolin says that requiring serial numbers should help them tremendously.

”Catching people, having evidence trails, things like that. Where now, you know, if we have a shooting and we find a gun discarded in the alley near the shooting, you can run that serial number and maybe trace back where it was purchased or where it came from. If you have no way of tracing it, you really have no leads at all,” said Chief Bolin.

Chief Bolin also says that at the start of his career, he never would’ve guessed that making guns at home would be possible.

”It’s a little scary as a law enforcement officer,” said Bolin. “If you’re a law abiding citizen and you don’t have a record, it’s very easy to get guns. It’s the people that you don’t want having these guns, the criminal element, that have done a lot of things to where they’ve lost their right to carry that firearm. Now if they’re smart they can print their own at home and they can order these pieces. It’s going to make it easier for the people to have guns that we don’t want having guns.”

Lawmakers in Illinois have already passed legislation to ban the sale of gun parts or kits that don’t have serial numbers in their state.

President Biden’s new rules go into effect 120 days from the date of publication.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.