EFD: Crews called to garage fire on Willow Road

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to the 300 block of Willow Road for a garage fire Sunday night.

They say it happened around 8:55 p.m.

According to a press release, neighbors called 911 when they saw flames on the outside of the garage. Multiple neighbors then attempted to put it out themselves.

EFD says once firefighters arrived, the fire was put out in less than five minutes.

EFD also says a duplex was attached to the garage and was occupied at the time. All of those occupants were evacuated without incident and were not displaced.

According to a press release, the Evansville Police Department was requested to file an arson report and the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

