Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A Dubois County powerlifter is breaking national records by lifting over double her weight, and she’s only 13 years old.

Just a week ago, Addy Creutz broke the national record for deadlifting in her weight class.

How did she accomplish the remarkable feat? The simple answer is not thinking about the numbers at all.

Plate by plate, Creutz loads up her bar to work out. She takes a deep breath, focuses in and lifts over her body weight. That’s how she trains five days a week, and that hard work led her to this moment.

“I don’t really remember what I was thinking,” Creutz said. “All I remember was ‘I have to pull this weight.’”

Her 100-pound body lifted 211 pounds.

“I broke the national record on my deadlift,” Creutz said.

Her father, Josh, was there to cheer her on.

“That was probably one of the most emotional moments of my life at this point,” he said. “Of course, your kids being born is a really emotional moment, but this was up there.”

Addy’s hard work made it emotional, not just because of her physical strength, but her newfound mental toughness. She had to work through mental blocks to get the weight up, so her coaches, Whitney and Greg Hirsch, stopped telling her how much weight was on the bar.

“We don’t tell her the numbers she’s hitting, especially when you’re a female,” Whitney said. “For males, it’s the more weight you can throw on that bar, the better. They’re really driven by that. From a societal aspect as women, sometimes the more weight you lift, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m not supposed to be able to lift this heavy.’”

“Not even at my competition, she wouldn’t tell me the numbers,” Addy said. “Otherwise, I’d get in my head.”

So Addy’s coaches load the bar, hide the numbers and tell her to go for it.

With some chalk on her hands, and some cheers from loved ones, Addy lifts more than she thinks she can.

“Just to see her work so hard towards something and knowing how hard that lift is, and knowing the work you have to put in not only mentally but physically,” Josh said.

“If you have a dream that you want to accomplish, don’t think in your head that you can’t accomplish that,” Addy said. “My suggestion is going out and trying to do it, and work hard and put in the work.”

For Addy, cracking national records is only the beginning. Her next goal is to break the national record for squats at her next meet in July, before shifting her focus to the world stage.

