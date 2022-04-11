Drivers OK after accident involving semis on Natcher Bridge

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two semi-trucks collided near the Natcher Bridge going into Kentucky on Monday.

They say the accident happened just after the bridge near Maceo along U.S. 231.

One of those semi-trucks ended up on its side.

Officials on scene say that both drivers were OK, and the crash is still under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

