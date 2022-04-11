Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Deaconess Health Systems hosting spring job fair

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health Systems will be holding a spring job fair on Tuesday, April 12.

Officials say they have hundreds of jobs available, from clinical to dietary to housekeeping. Some positions require no experience.

Deaconess says they’ll be hosting open interviews from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those interviews will be on the third floor of the Deaconess Gateway Ortho Neuro Hospital in Warrick County.

They say no appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
The long-standing rivalry between firefighters and police officers came to blows for charity.
‘Guns and Hoses’ hits the Tri-State, leaving community-wide impact for 14th year
ISP: Driver arrested after handgun, multiple syringes found in vehicle
ISP: Driver arrested after handgun, multiple syringes found in vehicle
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

USI and Sullivan University announce new Doctor of Pharmacy pathway agreement
Evansville City Finance Committee meets to discuss dividing up Community Grant funds
Work Zone Awareness Week signaling start of construction season
Work Zone Awareness Week signaling start of construction season
Arson report made for another Evansville garage fire
Arson report made for another Evansville garage fire
Work Zone Awareness Week signaling start of construction season
Work Zone Awareness Week signaling start of construction season