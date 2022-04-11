Deaconess Health Systems hosting spring job fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health Systems will be holding a spring job fair on Tuesday, April 12.

Officials say they have hundreds of jobs available, from clinical to dietary to housekeeping. Some positions require no experience.

Deaconess says they’ll be hosting open interviews from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those interviews will be on the third floor of the Deaconess Gateway Ortho Neuro Hospital in Warrick County.

They say no appointment is necessary.

