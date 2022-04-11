Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Britney Spears says she is pregnant

Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Britney Spears says she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Spears made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she said.

Spears also said she “won’t be going out as much” due to the paparazzi.

She opened up about having “horrible” perinatal depression in the past, and that she plans to practice yoga everyday.

Spears has two sons from a previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
The long-standing rivalry between firefighters and police officers came to blows for charity.
‘Guns and Hoses’ hits the Tri-State, leaving community-wide impact for 14th year
ISP: Driver arrested after handgun, multiple syringes found in vehicle
ISP: Driver arrested after handgun, multiple syringes found in vehicle
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

Florida police discuss missing 15-year-old Saige Stiles
Biden announced a new gun regulation and nominated a former U.S. attorney to lead the ATF....
Biden announces 'ghost guns' regulation
UE changing COVID-19 policy following decline in new cases
Biden announced action to restrict the manufacture and use of so-called "ghost guns." (CNN, POOL)
Biden aims at ‘ghost gun’ violence with new federal rule