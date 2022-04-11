Birthday Club
Brady Allen makes college debut in Purdue football’s spring game

Former Gibson Southern quarterback Brady completed 4 of 8 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers in Purdue's spring football game on Saturday.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Spring is finally in the air again, which means football practices are wrapping up on college campuses nationwide, culminating with their 2022 spring games.

The Purdue football program held its annual spring game on Saturday, providing former Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen his first chance to showcase his skill set in front of Boilermaker fans, and the freshman signal-caller did not disappoint.

The 2021 Indiana Mr. Football winner completed 4 of 8 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. His lone touchdown pass went 22 yards to freshman wide receiver Zion Steptoe.

Allen, who enrolled at Purdue ahead of the spring semester, decided to leave high school early so he could get a jump on learning the Boilermakers’ playbook.

“It’s been great that he’s come in the spring because he’s had 15 practices against college football players, and the speed of the game is something that he’s had to get adjusted to – learning the terminology is an adjustment,” Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm said. “We’re happy as heck to have him. We think he has a bright future, and we just gotta continue to work at it. Things don’t happen overnight, especially at the quarterback position, especially against the teams we play, so he just has to be willing to spend the time to get better, and we’ll spend the time with him for sure.”

“I would say there’s a lot of work to do,” Allen said. “It’s a day-by-day process. There’s a difference of being able to know it when you’re sitting down, and then being able to process it on the field. So trying to get to that point where it’s just natural recall is huge for me. Just trying to be a sponge to trying to learn as much as possible.

“It’s been the process of learning through spring practice being able to come out here and have some success, and then using the stuff that I know,” Allen continued. “Being able to process and kind of see how things develop has been a big thing.”

