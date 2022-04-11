Area tourism officials preparing for 2024 total eclipse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mark your calendars, the next total solar eclipse will happen right above the Tri-State.

It’s not until April 8, 2024, but a local group is preparing for that “Total Solar Eclipse” now.

The Gibson County tourism board says for those interested in learning more about the plan, there’s a meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday night at the Princeton Public Library.

Evansville leaders are in the planning process too. Museum officials say it’s going to be nothing like the eclipse in 2017 was here. They say it will pass directly over Evansville.

They’re planning an event called “Destination Eclipseville’ with designated viewing sights and even live entertainment.

“The rarity of this event is due to the fact that the moon does not always go directly in front of the sun, and that only happens in any one place every 300 to 400 years. So, this is Evansville’s turn,” said Mitch Luman with the Evansville Museum.

Economic Development officials anticipate the event will bring in about 150,000 visitors. Right now, they’re working to prepare local businesses and hotels for the rush.

