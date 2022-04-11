On alert for possible severe storms tonight and Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for storms both this evening and again Wednesday evening, but Wednesday will be the bigger threat.

We have already seen some scattered rain throughout the day today, but a line of showers and storms will move in from the west this evening along a cold front. The storms will probably move into the Tri-State sometime around 5 or 6 PM and will push off to the east between 10 PM and midnight.

The entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk of severe storms this evening, which is a level 1 out of 5 on the risk scale. That means an isolated severe storm is certainly possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Heavy rain is our main concern as most of us will probably pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain is a fairly short amount of time. However, these storms may also be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail or even an isolated tornado.

There will be a lull in the action Tuesday, but a few spotty showers and storms may still be possible. A warm breeze will kick in from the south Tuesday, and those southerly winds will grow even stronger Wednesday. That flow of warm air will send our temperatures into the low to mid 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, another cold front will move in from the west. Much like today, some scattered showers and storms may be possible out ahead of the front earlier in the day, but our best chance of severe storms will come Wednesday evening as that cold front pushes through the Tri-State.

The entire Tri-State is included in an Enhanced Risk of severe storms Wednesday, which is a level 3 out of 5 on the risk scale. We are expecting numerous severe storms Wednesday, and significant severe weather is possible. Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible. Be prepared, not scared! Make sure you and everyone in your household knows where to go and what to do in the event of severe weather. If you live in a mobile home, make arrangements now to go somewhere safer Wednesday evening.

That rain will push out of our region Wednesday night, and sunshine returns Thursday. However, we do have a chance of showers Easter weekend. High temperatures will be in the 60s through the end of the week.

