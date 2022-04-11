Birthday Club
Alert Days: Mon & Wed

Severe Thunderstorms
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy with showers and thunderstorms as high temps lower into the mid-60s. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through this evening. The primary storm threats include...large hail and brief damaging winds. Tonight, partly cloudy, scattered thunderstorms. Low temps in the mid-50s.

Tuesday, partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms as high temps reach the lower 70s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy with scattered storms as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, we have an enhanced risk/higher threat for severe thunderstorms taking shape from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. With an approaching cold front, severe weather will be possible...including tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. There is also the potential for heavy rainfall and minor flooding. Breezy and mild as high temps climb into the mid-70s.

