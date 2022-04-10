Birthday Club
USI Softball allows only one run, in big Sweep of Drury

Eagles head to Southwest Baptist, on Sunday
USI Softball
USI Softball(wfie)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball held host Drury University to just one run and a combined seven hits as the No. 20 Screaming Eagles picked up a Great Lakes Valley Conference sweep to extend their winning streak to 16, two shy of the program record. 

USI (28-8, 14-0 GLVC) won the first game, 2-1, in 10 innings, before blanking the Panthers, 2-0, in game two. 

The Eagles, who are 14-0 in league play for the first time in program history, rallied from a one-run deficit to win the opener. Sophomore first baseman Lexi Fair (Greenwood, Indiana) homered to lead-off the fourth inning and tie the score at 1-1. 

Fair’s single in the top of the 10th sparked the Eagles, who broke an impressive streak of scoreless innings with an RBI-single by junior pitcher Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana). 

Goodin (7-0) got the win after holding the Panthers to just one run off six hits in 10 innings of work. She had four strikeouts and three walks as she outdueled Drury star pitcher Kristina Bettis (16-2), who had won her last 11 starts and had been named GLVC Pitcher of the Week five times this year. 

Drury (26-11, 12-4 GLVC), which had won 14 of the last 15 games, scored in the first inning of game one, but was held in check throughout the remainder of the day. 

Freshman pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) held the Panthers to just one hit in game two en-route to her second straight complete-game comeback. Newman (9-3) navigated around seven walks by striking out nine batters as she picked up her sixth straight win. 

The Eagles aided Newman’s efforts with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. Senior third baseman Mary Bean (Schaumburg, Illinois) scored on a wild pitch after being hit by a pitch to open the inning. Goodin drove in the second run later in the frame with a two-out, RBI-double. 

USI finishes its weekend road trip Sunday at noon when it visits Southwest Baptist University in a GLVC doubleheader. The Bearcats (6-26, 0-14 GLVC) dropped both ends of a GLVC doubleheader to No. 5 University of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon. 

Notes:

• USI is now two games ahead of second-place U-Indy in the GLVC standings. The two teams meet for a GLVC doubleheader in Indianapolis Friday.

• The Eagles’ team ERA in league play has sunk to 1.37, with Newman sporting a 0.92 ERA in 38 innings of work.

