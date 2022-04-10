USI Runners Compete in both Tennessee and Kentucky

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field competed as a split squad for the second straight weekend, with a select number of competitors running at the Flames Invitational in Cleveland, Tennessee, and the other group of Screaming Eagles competing at the Jim Vargo Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky.

Senior Wyat Harmon (Fredericktown, Ohio) paced the Eagles at the Flames Invitational Friday night, posting an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time of 29 minutes, 41.41 seconds with his sixth-place finish in the 10,000 meters.

Junior Zach Hamilton (Martinsville, Indiana) finished first in the 200 meters and third in the 100 to lead the Eagles at the Jim Vargo Invitational Saturday, while junior Madison King (Avon, Indiana) was first in the 800 meters Friday evening at the Jim Vargo Invitational.

Hamilton finished the 100 meters with a wind-aided time of 11.00 seconds, which ranks him second all-time at USI in the event.

Junior Kyle Crone (Maryville, Illinois) rounded out the Eagles’ top-five finishers with his third-place showing in the long jump.

The Eagles return to action Thursday and Friday when the compete at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California, as well as the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.

--GREIWE & ROEDER PACE LADY EAGLES TRACK & FIELD, SATURDAY--

University of Southern Indiana Women’s Track & Field competed as a split squad for the second straight weekend, with a select number of competitors running at the Flames Invitational in Cleveland, Tennessee, and the other group of Screaming Eagles competing at the Jim Vargo Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sophomore Lauren Greiwe (West Harrison, Indiana) paced the Eagles at the Flames Invitational Friday night, posting an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time of 35 minutes, 46.36 seconds with her seventh-place finish in the 10,000 meters.

Junior Georgianna Roeder (McKinney, Texas), who set a school record in the javelin a week ago, finished second in the event Saturday at the Jim Vargo Invitational. Roeder, who also helped USI’s 4x100-meter relay team to a seventh-place finish, was just seven inches shy of her javelin record as she recorded a toss of 112 feet, two inches.

USI had four runners post top-five finishes Friday evening at the Jim Vargo Invitational. Junior Emma Brown (Evansville, Indiana) and sophomore Adele Schnautz (Evansville, Indiana) had respective third-place finishes in the 1,500 meters and 5,000 meters. Senior Megan Wagler (Loogootee, Indiana) and Aubrey Swart (Noblesville, Indiana) were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 10,000 meters.

The Eagles return to action Thursday and Friday when the compete at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California, as well as the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.

