USI baseball drops doubleheader to No. 18 Prairie Stars

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball was swept in a GLVC doubleheader by #28(ABCA)/#18 (NCBWA) University of Illinois Springfield, 9-2 and 19-2, Saturday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. The Screaming Eagles are 13-15 overall and 2-4 in the GLVC, while Illinois Springfield is 22-6 overall, 3-3 in the league.

Game 1:

A big six-run seventh inning doomed USI in the opening game, 9-2. The Eagles allowed two in the second, one in the third, and six in the seventh in the game one loss.

USI had the early lead, 1-0, when sophomore leftfielder Gavin McLarty (Buckner, Kentucky) hit his second home run of the season in the second inning. McLarty doubled hit his season total in the opening game by posting a team-best three hits in four plate appearances.

The Prairie Stars took the lead for good in the bottom of the second with a two-run blast and increased the lead to 3-1 with a solo shot in the third. The score would remain 3-1 run until the sixth when USI cut the deficit to 3-2 on a RBI-single by McLarty.

Since entering the line-up versus Maryville University, McLarty is .500 (6-12) at the plate with two home runs and nine RBIs (six games).

USI had a chance to overtake Illinois Springfield in the sixth and seventh, but left a pair of Eagles on base in the sixth and the bases jammed in the seventh.

Illinois Springfield put the game out of reach in the bottom of the seventh when it scored six times to extend the lead to 9-2. The Eagles did not challenge in the final two frames as the Stars closed the door on the victory.

USI sophomore right-hander/designate hitter Trent Robinson (Louisville, Kentucky) took the tough loss for the Eagles. Robinson (2-4), who pitched well until the Stars exploded in the seventh, allowed six runs on five hits and a walk, while striking six.

Game 2:

USI could not get on track and was grounded by Illinois Springfield, 19-2, as the Stars completed a doubleheader sweep of the Eagles.

The Stars built a 15-0 lead before the Eagles could get on the scoreboard in the nightcap. USI scored its only runs of the game in the sixth when junior second baseman Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) hit a two-run blast. The home run was McNew’s team-best fifth of the season.

On the mound, senior right-hander Brice Stuteville (Rockport, Indiana) took the loss after going on four innings. Stuteville (4-2) allowed 10 runs on 10 hits and three walks, while striking out five.

Up Next for the Eagles:

USI and Illinois Springfield continue the four-game slate Sunday with a noon doubleheader. The second game Sunday was originally scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to the inclement weather.

