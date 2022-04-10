Birthday Club
UE bike race returns following two-year absence

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A famed tradition was back at the University of Evansville on Saturday.

For the first time in two years, the notorious bike race returned to campus as students lined up along campus to watch their favorite fraternities and sororities compete. Dorms were also able to field teams this year.

Saturday’s event was the 57th running of the annual bike race.

“It’s the tradition,” Drew Hawkins, assistant director at the University of Evansville Fitness Center said. “They pass it on from the people who are in their fourth year. They actually have strategies that they share with each other. It’s the end of the year, maybe there’s some pent-up stress, and it’s a really good opportunity for them to get a break before they get studying hard on finals.”

There were 179 laps for the men, and 110 laps for the women.

These numbers equal 39 miles on the men’s side, while the women had to ride 25 miles.

