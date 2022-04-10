Birthday Club
Thunderbolts Fall in Regular Season Finale at Knoxville

Playoffs begin Thursday, April 14
Evansville Thunderbolts(Thunderbolts)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - Missing several key players, the Thunderbolts battled the 1st place Ice Bears to a close overtime loss in Knoxville on Saturday night. A major component was Chris Janzen, who stopped all but two of 41 shots in a brilliant performance.

After a scoreless first two periods, Connor Chatham opened the scoring at 4:56 of the third period, unassisted to give Evansville the lead. The Thunderbolts got into penalty trouble late, and Brady Fleurent scored with 2:01 remaining to force overtime, where a broken stick caused a sudden opportunity that was scored on by Stepan Timofeyev to win it for Knoxville 2-1 at the 1:31 mark. Chatham finished with the lone goal, while Chris Janzen stopped 39 of 41 shots faced.

The Thunderbolts first home playoff game against the Huntsville Havoc at Swonder Ice Arena will be on Saturday, April 16th at 7:00pm CST. Evansville will play at Huntsville in Game One on Thursday, April 14th at 7:00pm CST, and a third game if necessary will be in Huntsville on Sunday, April 17th, time TBD. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

