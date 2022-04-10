Birthday Club
Owensboro police investigating shooting on Plum St.

The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in one person getting...
The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in one person getting sent to the hospital on Saturday afternoon.(Staff)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that resulted in one person getting sent to the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of Plum Street around 5:15 p.m.

While investigating a report for shots fired in the area, police say a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the 1800 block of South Chesterfield Drive. He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

OPD officials say they believe the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say it was determined the man was originally shot during the incident on Plum Street.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

