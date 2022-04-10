McMinn records Top 10 finish at Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Leading the way in the final standings for the University of Evansville women’s golf team was Alyssa McMinn, who picked up a top ten finish at the Murray State Jan Weaver Invite.

McMinn completed the second round on Saturday with an 80. Her final tally of 156 gave her a tie for 9th place in the final individual standings to lead the Purple Aces. Magdalena Borisova and Allison Enchelmayer tied for the 18th position. Both finished with 2-round scores of 159. Borisova carded an 80 in Saturday’s final round. Enchelmayer registered an 84 in the final 18 to pick up a top 20 finish.

Mallory Russell was the #4 finisher for UE and tied for 25th in the final finishing order. After posting an 82 on Friday, Russell lowered her score to a 79 to finish the event with a 161. Caitlin O’Donnell notched an 84 in the last 18 holes and scored a 169 in the two rounds.

Evansville’s low round of the day belonged to Carly Frazier. A 6-over 78 saw her jump to 41st in the standings. After opening the tournament with an 88, Frazier knocked 10 strokes off her score in round two and finished with a 166.

Samford cruised to the team championship, defeating second-place Belmont by 14 strokes. Shooting a 305 on Saturday – the low round of the tournament – Samford posted a 614. Evansville came in sixth place with a 635, which was four behind a third-place tie between Southern Mississippi and North Carolina A&T. Sophie Membrino of Samford was the medalist with a 2-round total of 151. She came in one shot ahead of a second-place tie.

UE has its sights set on defending its Missouri Valley Conference Championship. Running from April 17-19, it will be held in St. Louis.

