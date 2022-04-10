Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

McMinn records Top 10 finish at Murray State

Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team...
Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team secured its third-straight victory in a 66-60 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.(Source: UE Athletics)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Leading the way in the final standings for the University of Evansville women’s golf team was Alyssa McMinn, who picked up a top ten finish at the Murray State Jan Weaver Invite.

McMinn completed the second round on Saturday with an 80. Her final tally of 156 gave her a tie for 9th place in the final individual standings to lead the Purple Aces. Magdalena Borisova and Allison Enchelmayer tied for the 18th position. Both finished with 2-round scores of 159. Borisova carded an 80 in Saturday’s final round. Enchelmayer registered an 84 in the final 18 to pick up a top 20 finish.

Mallory Russell was the #4 finisher for UE and tied for 25th in the final finishing order. After posting an 82 on Friday, Russell lowered her score to a 79 to finish the event with a 161. Caitlin O’Donnell notched an 84 in the last 18 holes and scored a 169 in the two rounds.

Evansville’s low round of the day belonged to Carly Frazier. A 6-over 78 saw her jump to 41st in the standings. After opening the tournament with an 88, Frazier knocked 10 strokes off her score in round two and finished with a 166.

Samford cruised to the team championship, defeating second-place Belmont by 14 strokes. Shooting a 305 on Saturday – the low round of the tournament – Samford posted a 614. Evansville came in sixth place with a 635, which was four behind a third-place tie between Southern Mississippi and North Carolina A&T. Sophie Membrino of Samford was the medalist with a 2-round total of 151. She came in one shot ahead of a second-place tie.

UE has its sights set on defending its Missouri Valley Conference Championship. Running from April 17-19, it will be held in St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt
David Conrad
KSP searching for man considered to be armed and dangerous
Chadrick Royal
ISP: Evansville man arrested after overnight chase in Mt. Vernon
Todd Gardner.
Case dismissed against Evansville man accused in overdose death
Memorial junior touching lives across the sports world, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo
Memorial junior touching lives across the sports world, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo

Latest News

Evansville Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts Fall in Regular Season Finale at Knoxville
USI Softball
USI Softball allows only one run, in big Sweep of Drury
Aces softball
Aces Softball Drops Doubleheader to the Redbirds
Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
USI Runners Compete in both Tennessee and Kentucky
Kentucky Wesleyan.
Findlay sweeps pair from Ky. Wesleyan softball