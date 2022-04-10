Birthday Club
ISP: Driver arrested after handgun, multiple syringes found in vehicle

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested a man who troopers say drove 87 miles per hour on Interstate 69 on Saturday afternoon.

ISP officials say a trooper pulled over the driver, identified as 31-year-old Kyle Horstman of Washington, near East County Road 750 around 3:25 p.m.

Once the car stopped, ISP says the trooper smelled marijuana inside and saw a syringe on the passenger side floorboard.

According to a press release, the state trooper searched the vehicle and found multiple syringes, as well as a handgun in several pieces.

ISP officials say Horstman was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Horstman is facing the following charges:

  • Prior possession of a syringe, Level 5 felony
  • Felon carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction, Level 5 felony
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - refusal, Class C misdemeanor
  • Carrying a handgun without a license, Class A misdemeanor

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

