Findlay sweeps pair from Ky. Wesleyan softball

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Playing a tough Findlay team, the Panthers couldn’t close their games out late and fell 7-2 and 3-1 to the visiting Oilers. UF moves to 25-9 (9-1 G-MAC) while the Panthers fall to 10-26 (3-5 G-MAC).

--Game One--

In the opening game, the Panthers went up early on a Grace Scott RBI single to score MaKenna Page in the second inning. Hannah Scheberle scored on a Calysta Crum RBI to break a 1-1 tie in the third and go up 2-1.

Wesleyan held that lead until the top of the seventh, when the Oilers rallied to score six runs in the inning and win the game 7-2.

Hannah Scheberle went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two doubles. Mary Morgan took the loss for the Panthers.

--Game Two--

Just like in game one, the Panthers got on the board first, with Meryck Hardley scoring on a passed ball in the third to go up 1-0. Despite having runners in scoring position multiple times, KWC couldn’t plate home another run and would fall 3-1.

Hannah Scheberle stayed hot, going 2-for-4 with another double. Mary Morgan (7-8) took the loss.

The Panthers will be right back at it again tomorrow when they host the Tiffin Dragons at Foster Field. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 12 p.m.

