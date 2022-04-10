Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts 40th annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Indiana held its 40th annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event on Saturday morning.

The little ones came out to Franklin Lanes for a chance to have some fun together.

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization. Organizers say proceeds of the event go right back to their mentoring program.

“We’re just thankful we can do it,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Andrew Backes said. “It’s been a rough couple of years. We’re grateful that we can get back to doing it at the regular time in the spring, and it’s been great to see everybody come out and support us.”

It was $30 per person to participate. Organizers say there were prizes and games available.

Along with Big Brothers Big Sisters, corporate groups and members of the community came out to support the organization.

