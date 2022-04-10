Alert Days Monday and Wednesday for storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today has been mostly sunny, breezy and about 20° warmer than yesterday, but rain returns to the forecast later tonight, and we are on alert for storms both Monday and Wednesday.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. The clouds and that flow of warm air will keep our temperatures mild, only falling into the mid to upper 50s overnight. A few showers are possible after 10 PM, but many of us will stay dry until Monday morning.

Scattered showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout the day Monday as a cold front approaches our region from the west. We will probably get at least 2, if not 3, rounds of rain Monday, but it looks like the best chance of heavy rain and strong storms will be Monday evening when that cold front actually passes through the Tri-State. Monday will also be breezy with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

The entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk of severe storms Monday, which is a 1 out of 5 on the risk scale and equates to about a 5% chance of severe storms. That means an isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing heavy rain, small hail, damaging wind gusts or even a brief tornado may be possible Monday, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The best chance of severe weather will be southwest of the Tri-State.

As that cold front pushes off to the east Monday night, a warm front will then move in from the southwest Tuesday, resuming the flow of warm, moist air from the south. That will send our high temperatures back into the low to mid 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday. We are still in a Marginal Risk of severe storms Tuesday, so any storms we do see could be on the strong side, but our rain chances are pretty slim as we will be between major weather systems that day.

Our rain chances ramp back up Wednesday as another cold front moves in from the west. Once again, we may get rain on and off throughout the day, but our best chance of severe storms will probably be Wednesday evening. There is about a 15% chance of severe storms in the eastern half of the Tri-State, but the western half of our region has been upgraded to about a 30% chance of severe storms Wednesday. Heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and tornadoes may all be possible, but this storm system is still a few days away, so keep checking back for more detailed updates.

As that cold front moves out, sunshine and slightly cooler air take over Thursday! High temperatures will be in the 60s Thursday and throughout Easter weekend. However, we are also tracking the possibility of some showers on Easter Sunday.

