VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt

DARMSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - A suspect is now in custody after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, this happened at a home on the 1300 block of West Boonville-New Harmony Road around 1:30 p.m.

Officials say that U.S. Marshals assisted with serving the warrant.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to 14 News that a K-9 went inside the home and got the male suspect out of the basement.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the warrant was issued back in November, but authorities just located the suspect on Saturday.

Officials say the suspect, identified as Timothy Kasinger, has been taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He’s being charged with intimidation, strangulation and domestic battery.

