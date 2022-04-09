Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

VCSO: Suspect in custody after warrant served in Darmstadt

A suspect is now in custody after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on...
A suspect is now in custody after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on Saturday afternoon.(WSMV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARMSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - A suspect is now in custody after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, this happened at a home on the 1300 block of West Boonville-New Harmony Road around 1:30 p.m.

Officials say that U.S. Marshals assisted with serving the warrant.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to 14 News that a K-9 went inside the home and got the male suspect out of the basement.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the warrant was issued back in November, but authorities just located the suspect on Saturday.

Officials say the suspect, identified as Timothy Kasinger, has been taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He’s being charged with intimidation, strangulation and domestic battery.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Chelsea Arndell. Right: Elisha Dillingham.
Affidavit: 2 people arrested after pill press found in home with a child
Todd Gardner.
Case dismissed against Evansville man accused in overdose death
David Conrad
KSP searching for man considered to be armed and dangerous
Chadrick Royal
ISP: Evansville man arrested after overnight chase in Mt. Vernon
Fentanyl can be pressed to resemble prescription pills.
Evansville-Vanderburgh Co. Drug Task Force explains fentanyl surge

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident slows westbound traffic to one lane on Hwy 66
David Conrad
KSP searching for man considered to be armed and dangerous
Chadrick Royal
ISP: Evansville man arrested after overnight chase in Mt. Vernon
Fentanyl has become a leading cause of overdoses in the Tri-State.
Addiction specialists share how to help loved ones amid fentanyl surge