Plastic resin supply shortage affecting Tri-State businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Supply chain issues have plagued businesses across the nation for months now.

Shelves are barren, cars don’t have parts, and at General Rubber and Plastics, they’re feeling the squeeze too.

Inside sales employee Kyle Hertel says the plastic sheets they deal with have become harder and harder to come by.

”Before, stuff was stocked on shelves just ready to be shipped out within the week,” says Hertel, “now, we’re looking at 14 to 16 weeks to get it in.”

Getting it in is already an issue, and supplies are often coming in late. It’s all hands on deck for the floor crew to get products out to customers by their promised date.

Sales Employee Cindy Ziliak says they now have what she calls a “quasi-second” shift.

”We try our best and we do go above and beyond and work the weekend and the nights, we even did quasi-second shifts from time to time,” says Ziliak.

For floor workers like laborer Clay Stallings, he’s fine with doing a little extra to make sure the team is taken care of, and the overtime isn’t so bad either.

”We have to keep everything going that a way we can push the parts out so we’ll come in,” says Stallings, “you know an hour early, stay an hour late.”

Ziliak, Stallings and Hertel aren’t naive to the challenges they’re facing though, but Ziliak is grateful that things have gone their way.

”We’ve been lucky, we’ve been pretty lucky,” says Ziliak.

