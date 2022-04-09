KSP searching for man considered to be armed and dangerous

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police is looking for a man who they say is considered to be armed and dangerous.

KSP is looking for 37-year-old David Conrad.

David Conrad (Kentucky State Police)

According to a social media post, Conrad has warrants for attempted murder, strangulation, imprisonment and domestic assualt.

Officials say his vehicle was found in McLean County, but Conrad has not been found.

KSP is asking that if you see him, call 911.

