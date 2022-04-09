Birthday Club
KSP searching for man considered to be armed and dangerous

David Conrad
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police is looking for a man who they say is considered to be armed and dangerous.

KSP is looking for 37-year-old David Conrad.

David Conrad
According to a social media post, Conrad has warrants for attempted murder, strangulation, imprisonment and domestic assualt.

Officials say his vehicle was found in McLean County, but Conrad has not been found.

KSP is asking that if you see him, call 911.

