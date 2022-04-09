ISP: Evansville man arrested after overnight chase in Mt. Vernon

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police says an Evansville man was arrested Friday night after leading them on a chase in Mt. Vernon.

They say it happened around 11:20 p.m. on 4th Street near Barbee Street.

According to a press release, an ISP trooper spotted a Ford Explorer that had been reported stolen. That trooper then turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle as the driver was pulling into a Casey’s gas station.

Officials say the driver continued driving across the parking lot and then sped off on 4th St.

That driver was later identified as 50-year-old Chadrick Royal.

Chadrick Royal (Indiana State Police)

Troopers say Royal disregarded three stop signs while speeding through a couple of other streets before turning on Elm Street which came to a dead end.

According to a press release, Royal then got out of the car and ran down a rocky embankment into the flooded river bottoms.

An ISP trooper says he chased Royal and briefly lost him. Royal was found lying on the side of the creek and was arrested.

Officials say Royal showed signs of impairment and failed a sobriety test, but refused to take a chemical test.

Royal was taken to Posey County Jail and is facing the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony

Auto Theft, Level 6 Felony

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated - Refusal, Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor

Felony Warrants out of Knox and Daviess County

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.