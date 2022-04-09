Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

ISP: Evansville man arrested after overnight chase in Mt. Vernon

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police says an Evansville man was arrested Friday night after leading them on a chase in Mt. Vernon.

They say it happened around 11:20 p.m. on 4th Street near Barbee Street.

According to a press release, an ISP trooper spotted a Ford Explorer that had been reported stolen. That trooper then turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle as the driver was pulling into a Casey’s gas station.

Officials say the driver continued driving across the parking lot and then sped off on 4th St.

That driver was later identified as 50-year-old Chadrick Royal.

Chadrick Royal
Chadrick Royal(Indiana State Police)

Troopers say Royal disregarded three stop signs while speeding through a couple of other streets before turning on Elm Street which came to a dead end.

According to a press release, Royal then got out of the car and ran down a rocky embankment into the flooded river bottoms.

An ISP trooper says he chased Royal and briefly lost him. Royal was found lying on the side of the creek and was arrested.

Officials say Royal showed signs of impairment and failed a sobriety test, but refused to take a chemical test.

Royal was taken to Posey County Jail and is facing the following charges:

  • Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony
  • Auto Theft, Level 6 Felony
  • Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated - Refusal, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Reckless Driving, Class B  Misdemeanor
  • Felony Warrants out of Knox and Daviess County

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Chelsea Arndell. Right: Elisha Dillingham.
Affidavit: 2 people arrested after pill press found in home with a child
Todd Gardner.
Case dismissed against Evansville man accused in overdose death
Fentanyl can be pressed to resemble prescription pills.
Evansville-Vanderburgh Co. Drug Task Force explains fentanyl surge
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
New DEA study shows spike in mass-overdose deaths, Warrick Co. women working to help
New DEA study shows spike in mass-overdose deaths, Warrick Co. women working to help

Latest News

Fentanyl has become a leading cause of overdoses in the Tri-State.
Addiction specialists share how to help loved ones amid fentanyl surge
Memorial junior touching lives across the sports world, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo
Memorial junior touching lives across the sports world, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo
Memorial junior touching lives across the sports world, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo
Memorial junior touching lives across the sports world, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo
Addiction specialists share how to help loved ones amid fentanyl surge
Addiction specialists share how to help loved ones amid fentanyl surge