Group planning ahead for total solar eclipse over Evansville in April 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday marks two years until the next total solar eclipse, and it will happen right above Evansville.

An Evansville group has already started planning ways to make the city an eclipse destination for visitors.

The Director of Science and Experiences for the Evansville Museum, Mitch Luman, says the 2024 solar eclipse will be nothing like the eclipse in 2017.

He says the path for this next eclipse passes directly over Evansville for two and a half minutes, and when you’re watching from downtown, the sun will be 100% covered.

”It’s going to get dark and it’s going to be amazing,” said Luman.

The local group that’s planning for the 2024 solar eclipse is made up of representatives from the museum, Economic Development, Visit Evansville, the airport and more.

The members are breaking off into committees to plan specifically for the areas of education, public safety, events, marketing and commerce.

They’re calling the event “Destination Eclipseville.”

Luman says this is an uncommon opportunity for the city, so his group is working to try and make the day extra special for all viewers.

“This is Evansville’s chance to be under the centerline of the eclipse and be in darkness and it’s happening right here,” said Luman.

President of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, Josh Armstrong, anticipates the event will have a large economic impact.

He says he remembers that even Evansville hotels were completely full in 2017 from visitors traveling to Western Kentucky to watch.

“We need our businesses to understand the impact of having an extra 150 thousand people in our community, from stocking extra gasoline, to making sure our hotels are set up for this experience, so we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Armstrong.

Right now, the group is planning to have designated viewing sights and looking to bring in live entertainment for the weekend.

Luman says he hopes the school corporations will make the day an E-learning day so students can enjoy and learn from the rare event.

“The rarity of this event is due to the fact that the moon does not always go directly in front of the sun and that only happens in any one place every three to 400 years. So, this is Evansville’s turn,” said Luman.

The group is also working with an Indiana state senator, hoping the governor will sign legislation to make the eclipse a proclamation day in Indiana.

