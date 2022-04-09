Girls Scouts of Southern Indiana recognize ‘Women of Distinction’ award winners

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Girls scouts of Southern Indiana held the annual “Women of Distinction” awards on Friday.

The awards recognize two women and one company who work to advance women and girls in the community through leadership and civic engagement.

Dr. Gina Huhnke was named the 2022 Woman of Distinction. She is the regional director of Emergency Medicine at Deaconess Health System.

“Part of the reason why I was chosen was because I mentor medical students who are looking or interested in emergency medicine, and those who are having their rotations in the emergency department,” Dr. Huhnke said. “I believe Dr.Becker was instrumental in my nomination.”

Jacqueline Keneipp Barnett was given the Rising Star Award for her work. She is the director of English as a second language and District Data at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

The Advancing Women Company Award went to CenterPoint Energy.

