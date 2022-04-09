Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Girls Scouts of Southern Indiana recognize ‘Women of Distinction’ award winners

Girls Scouts of Southern Indiana recognize ‘Women of Distinction' award winners
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Girls scouts of Southern Indiana held the annual “Women of Distinction” awards on Friday.

The awards recognize two women and one company who work to advance women and girls in the community through leadership and civic engagement.

Dr. Gina Huhnke was named the 2022 Woman of Distinction. She is the regional director of Emergency Medicine at Deaconess Health System.

“Part of the reason why I was chosen was because I mentor medical students who are looking or interested in emergency medicine, and those who are having their rotations in the emergency department,” Dr. Huhnke said. “I believe Dr.Becker was instrumental in my nomination.”

Jacqueline Keneipp Barnett was given the Rising Star Award for her work. She is the director of English as a second language and District Data at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

The Advancing Women Company Award went to CenterPoint Energy.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Bernie Etienne
Evansville Catholic Diocese: Father Etienne placed on leave following sexual misconduct allegation
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Left: Chelsea Arndell. Right: Elisha Dillingham.
Affidavit: 2 people arrested after pill press found in home with a child
Crews called to fire in downtown Greenville.
Large fire destroys building in downtown Greenville Thursday morning
Ronnie and Beverly Barker went missing Sunday, March 27, while driving through western Nevada.
Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead

Latest News

Plastic resin supply shortage affecting Tri-State businesses
Plastic resin supply shortage affecting Tri-State businesses
Group planning ahead for total solar eclipse over Evansville in April 2024
Group planning ahead for total solar eclipse over Evansville in April 2024
Memorial junior touching lives across the sports world, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo
Memorial junior touching lives across the sports world, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo
Jasper wins 2022 Strongest Town Contest
Jasper wins 2022 Strongest Town Contest