Cold & frosty tonight, Alert Days for storms Monday & Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are big changes on the way in the next few days! I have added new Alert Days for possible storms with gusty winds and heavy rain both Monday and Wednesday.

Tonight will be mostly clear, calm and cold with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning. Areas of frost will probably develop late tonight into early Sunday, so cover any sensitive plants. Most of us are under a Frost Advisory, but the counties along the north-northeastern edge of the Tri-State are under a Freeze Warning. Both go into effect at midnight (1 AM EDT) and end at 8 AM Sunday (9 AM EDT).

After a cold and frosty start, we will quickly climb out of the 30s and through the 40s and 50s Sunday morning, breaking into the low to mid 60s by lunchtime under ample sunshine. We will eventually top out in the lower 70s late Sunday afternoon. One reason for the big warm-up Sunday will be the wind. Sunday will be breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening, with winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph, but that wind will be coming from the south-southeast, pushing warmer air into our region.

Clouds build in Sunday night, and Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms as a cold front moves into our region. The Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk of severe storms Monday. That means a few isolated strong to severe storms capable of producing heavy rain and damaging wind gusts may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

As soon as that weather system moves out, the next one will move in right behind it. That will bring us more rain and another surge of warm air from the south, sending our temperatures into the low to mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few showers and storms are possible Tuesday, but our rain chances really ramp up again Wednesday as another cold front pushes through our region. Much like Monday, the greatest risk of severe weather will be to our southwest, but a few strong to severe storms may still be possible in the Tri-State.

As that system pushes off to the east, our skies will clear Thursday, but slightly cooler air will also flow in from the west, dropping our temperatures about 10°. However, that still leaves our highs in the low to mid 60s.

High temperatures will remain in the 60s for the start of Easter weekend, but a few showers may be possible again Saturday followed by another dip in our temperatures for Easter Sunday.

