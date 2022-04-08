Birthday Club
Woman might need third amputation after surviving vicious dog attack, family says

Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball...
Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path last month.(GoFundMe)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman who remains in the hospital weeks after being seriously injured by several dogs might need additional surgery.

WHNS reports Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path last month.

Her family said the recent grandmother had both of her arms amputated after the attack. Since then, she has been fighting for her life in the ICU.

Earlier this week, Waltman’s family said she has to be sedated often due to her spinal cord injury and breathing and blood pressure issues. Doctors did wake her up on March 29 so she could talk to her daughters and mother.

Waltman’s family said she had a skin graft on her right leg on Thursday, and her left leg might have to be amputated if it doesn’t heal.

The family has asked the community to continue to pray for her recovery.

Waltman recently underwent her 10th surgery since the attack.

A GoFundMe for Waltman’s medical expenses has raised more than $190,000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

