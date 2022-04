HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Wildflower Extravaganza returns to Audubon State Park this weekend.

That’ll happen from 9 to 2:30 on Saturday.

It’ll include a nice hike in the woods to identify emerging wildflowers.

There is also a morning presentation about the folklore and pioneer uses for wildflowers scheduled at the park at 10.

