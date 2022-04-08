UE senior forward Iyen Enaruna enters the transfer portal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville senior forward Iyen Enaruna announced his entrance into the transfer portal Thursday afternoon.

He joins Blake Sisley, Shamar Givance, Jawaun Newton, Emmette Page and Troy Boynton in the transfer portal.

With Evan Kuhlman and Noah Frederking graduating, there are now seven open scholarship spots available in the UE basketball program.

