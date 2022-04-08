Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

UE senior forward Iyen Enaruna enters the transfer portal

UE senior forward Iyen Enaruna enters the transfer portal
By Tamar Sher
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville senior forward Iyen Enaruna announced his entrance into the transfer portal Thursday afternoon.

He joins Blake Sisley, Shamar Givance, Jawaun Newton, Emmette Page and Troy Boynton in the transfer portal.

With Evan Kuhlman and Noah Frederking graduating, there are now seven open scholarship spots available in the UE basketball program.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Bernie Etienne
Evansville Catholic Diocese: Father Etienne placed on leave following sexual misconduct allegation
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Crews called to fire in downtown Greenville.
Large fire destroys building in downtown Greenville Thursday morning
Getting food downtown may soon get easier.
Madisonville to allow restaurant drive-throughs downtown
Ronnie and Beverly Barker went missing Sunday, March 27, while driving through western Nevada.
Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead

Latest News

UE senior forward Iyen Enaruna enters the transfer portal
UE senior forward Iyen Enaruna enters the transfer portal
UE forward Blake Sisley enters his name into the transfer portal
UE forward Blake Sisley enters his name into the transfer portal
UE baseball dominates Big Ten programs to prepare for conference action
UE baseball dominates Big Ten programs to prepare for conference action
NCAA Softball Highlights: Bellarmine vs. UE
NCAA Softball Highlights: Bellarmine vs. UE